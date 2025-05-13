At least 1 dead after crash between car, motorcycle in Dayton

At least one person has died after a crash between a car and a motorcycle Monday evening.
The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center said that the crash was reported at 8:49 p.m. at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Rivers Edge Boulevard.
Dayton police were still on the scene around 10 p.m., dispatchers said.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Federal judge sentences Miami County doctor to probation in explosives...
2
Police: Driver distracted by phone hits, kills motorcyclist in Dayton
3
Orange barrel season persists in Troy, but West Main project nearly...
4
Montgomery County judge pleads guilty, to resign from bench
5
Dayton food truck to collaborate with Gather by Ghostlight for pop-up...
About the Author