Auto dealership to finish new location next month, open by summer

A similar building was proposed at the southeast corner of Mall Park Drive as part of a site plan review for the dealership in 2020. Castrucci, however, has since decided to relocate the used car business to the northwest corner of Mall Park Drive. The southeast corner will now be reserved for delivery and processing of used vehicles, while the current Kia dealership could eventually transition to an office and call center.

Two existing buildings dedicated to used car sales and new Honda sales will be demolished in preparation for the new used car building. The dealership would then need to submit plans for building permits.

Castrucci, who first started working as a salesperson at the dealership in 1993, purchased it from his father in 1998.

The new Honda dealership at Matt Castrucci’s Auto of Mall of Dayton will replace an existing one built in the 1970s, one that is somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 square feet, less than half the size of the new facility, including shared parts spaces, customer lounges, finance departments and numerous shared bays for service.

Castrucci said that a third phase of construction for the site will include renovation and retrofit for the Kia and Nissan brands.

