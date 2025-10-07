Azul Agave Mexican Restaurant opens in Miamisburg: ‘We treat the people like family’

Rosales, owns and operates the restaurant with Hugo Sanchez, who has 28 years of experience working in Mexican restaurants.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“He got dinner in a place I worked at and we talked,” Sanchez said. “He asked me if we could find an opportunity, and we found this place.”

Azul Agave has a wide variety of Mexican cuisine featuring nachos, fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, tacos and much more.

Favorites so far have been:

Street Tacos (Three corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, charro beans, rice and choice of chicken, pork, steak or birria with cheese) $15.95-$17.95

Quesabirria (A quesadilla stuffed with birria meat and cheese. Served with consomé and rice) $14.95

Southwestern Chimichangas (Four sliced fried chimichangas filled with chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, onions and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole) $14.95

Arroz Con Pollo (Grilled chicken strips over a layer of rice that’s topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas) $15.95

Tacos Alambre (Two soft corn or flour tortillas with steak, chicken, bacon, cheese, poblano peppers and onions. Served with charro beans and rice) $15.95

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The 2,700-square-foot restaurant seats 75 to 80 people. In the future, they hope to expand and add a bar.

The owners are in the process of getting a liquor license.

Rosales and Sanchez are originally from Jalisco, a state in Mexico. Rosales came to the U.S. in 1998. He lived in North Carolina before his job in construction brought him to Ohio. Rosales has lived in Miamisburg for the last 20 years.

Working in construction has given him the money to invest in a restaurant.

“Sometimes I feel tired to be out all the time — outside, out of town, far away from my family,“ Rosales said. ”Typically, (in) construction, we have to travel everywhere."

Azul Agave will give him the opportunity to spend time with his family. Rosales’ daughter, Yureli, is a server at the restaurant.

“We’re definitely building a regular clientele,” Yureli said. “For me, it’s (all about) getting the locals in here and just being the local Mexican restaurant to be at. We want to offer (a) good environment, good food, (and) good service.”

Sanchez came to the U.S. in 1996. He spent some time in Georgia before coming to Ohio. He has lived in Huber Heights for the last 18 years.

Sanchez is looking forward to becoming friends with their customers.

“We love the people,” Rosales said. “We treat the people like family.”

MORE DETAILS

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dine-in, carryout and delivery via DoorDash.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or call 937-388-8003.