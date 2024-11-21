Breaking: Basil’s in Troy is on market for acquisition or lease

Basil's in Troy is on market for acquisition or lease

1 hour ago
Basil’s in Troy “is now on the market for acquisition or lease,” according to a Nov. 19 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

This news comes after the restaurant had closed its doors at the end of May due to a fire. About 12 weeks ago, Basil’s on Market was planning to be closed for at least eight months.

Chef Todd Uhlir and Jeffrey Finklestein opened the restaurant at 18 N. Market St. in 2014 with a dream of owning an upscale bistro with affordable American fare.

After success in Troy, they went on to open a downtown Dayton location in 2016 and a Mason location in 2018.

The Mason location never reopened after the coronavirus pandemic and the Dayton location closed in August 2022 for a variety of reasons including short-staffing and rising costs, Finkelstein said.

The duo also opened a location at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek in 2020, but that restaurant never reopened after “temporarily” closing in March 2023 for renovations and maintenance.

According to a listing with Apex Commercial Group, the Troy restaurant is “a unique chance to secure a spot in the vibrant heart of Troy, surrounded by local shops, historic landmarks, and a loyal customer base.”

It’s described as a “turnkey operation” with furniture, fixtures, equipment available for the next operator. For more information, visit loopnet.com.

