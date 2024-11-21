Basil’s in Troy is on market for acquisition or lease

Chef Todd Uhlir and Jeffrey Finklestein opened the restaurant at 18 N. Market St. in 2014 with a dream of owning an upscale bistro with affordable American fare.

After success in Troy, they went on to open a downtown Dayton location in 2016 and a Mason location in 2018.

The Mason location never reopened after the coronavirus pandemic and the Dayton location closed in August 2022 for a variety of reasons including short-staffing and rising costs, Finkelstein said.

The duo also opened a location at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek in 2020, but that restaurant never reopened after “temporarily” closing in March 2023 for renovations and maintenance.

According to a listing with Apex Commercial Group, the Troy restaurant is “a unique chance to secure a spot in the vibrant heart of Troy, surrounded by local shops, historic landmarks, and a loyal customer base.”

It’s described as a “turnkey operation” with furniture, fixtures, equipment available for the next operator. For more information, visit loopnet.com.