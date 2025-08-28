Beavercreek approves plan for new 121-home subdivision

Located east of Grange Hall Road and just south of Willowcrest Road, the property is the site of a stormwater management project the city undertook starting in 2023.

Built by developer Rickford Homes, the houses will be between approximately 2,000 and 4,000 square feet. Phase 1, anticipated for late 2025, will involve building 29 homes, and the primary access point on Grange Hall Road. Phase 2, planned for 2026 or 2027, will involve construction of an additional 41 homes, city documents show.

Beavercreek City Council had two sections of the approval process running concurrently Monday. Council approved the subdivision’s site plan, but will vote on a rezoning for the property next month.

The land was city-owned before being transferred to the Beavercreek Development Corporation. It is under contract for $3 million and includes agreements for the creation of both a Tax Increment Financing district and a New Community Authority. The city acquired the property in 2022 along with two others as “short term acquisitions” with aims to improve and sell them, the Dayton Daily News previously reported.

Several residents came to the council meeting on Monday to express concerns about the new subdivision.

Resident Steven Fischer said he is concerned about the city’s and township’s ability to support continued residential development, particularly regarding traffic, and Fire and EMS service.

“Let the neighborhood buy the land,” he said. “Do the right thing, and sell it to the neighbors. The city does not need more development.”

Other residents raised concerns about stormwater management. Resident Linda Kowal said she has experienced more water in her backyard since the stormwater project happened.

“Y’all fixed it on the other end,” she said. “The water does not flow under the bridge (on Autumn Leaf) as it’s designed to...We also had the rains this spring. It started with the ponds being completely empty. The ponds went completely to the top.”

Councilman Charles Curran proposed putting in a flashing light on the hill along Grange Hall in response to residents’ traffic concerns.

“We’re going to be putting in some 41 homes, you’re going to have workers and people building homes, and I’m afraid we’re going to have somebody killed. They come down that hill like they’re at some resort in a roller coaster,” he said.

City council will consider the rezoning at its next meeting on Sept. 8. A public hearing for the TIF will be held on Sept. 8, and a public hearing for the NCA will be held on Sept 22.