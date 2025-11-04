Beavercreek man indicted on arson charges for vehicle fire

• Indictment: A grand jury indicted Scott E. Bennett, 55, on two counts of aggravated arson, four counts of arson and one count of aggravated menacing, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

The aggravated menacing charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

What was he accused of?

• Vehicle fire: On Oct. 19, a 911 caller reported a car fire in the 1600 block of Countryside Drive around 11:45 p.m.

Another neighbor reportedly saw a man walk away from the fire and go inside a home nearby.

Two vehicles and a camper in a driveway were heavily burned, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

The vehicles were parked close to the home and one of the vehicles was within feet of the garage door.

• Note found: While Beavercreek Twp. firefighters were battling the fire, a note was found on the car owner’s home.

“The note stated the following, ‘(Expletive) you to hell (redacted) if you or any of your (redacted) friends ever set foot in this place again, I shall most assuredly slaughter you, you slum lord scumbag! I am serious!’” an affidavit read.

• Video surveillance: Security video from a neighbor’s home showed the vehicles fully engulfed in flames as a person wearing dark clothes walked away from the fire, according to court documents.

The person then went inside another home.

• Previous calls: An officer and sergeant at the scene noted there were calls to the second residence recently where officers dealt with Bennett, according to court records.

Bennett reportedly had made threats to shoot officers if they came onto the property or into his home.

The officer and sergeant confirmed Bennett matched the build of the person in the video from the fire, according to court documents.

• Additional crews called: The Regional Emergency Response Team responded and police received a search warrant for Bennett’s residence.

Bennett did not cooperate and appeared to be having a mental health crisis, according to police.

Tactical officers took Bennett into custody around 6:45 a.m. and transported him to Soin Medical Center. He was evaluated for minor injuries and then booked into the Greene County Jail.

What happens next?

• Arraignment: Bennett’s arraignment has not been scheduled as of Tuesday morning.