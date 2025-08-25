Beavercreek seeking public input on changes to busy roadway

Proposed improvements include widening the existing two-lane roadway to three lanes, and installing sidewalks along both sides. The project will also include drainage upgrades, such as curbs, gutters, and storm sewers, according to the city.

An open house will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Beavercreek City Hall, 1368 Research Park Drive, to discuss the project, answer questions, and gather public input before making final decisions, the city said in an announcement.

Construction is scheduled to begin along approximately 0.65 miles of Shakertown in spring 2027 and is expected to be completed by fall 2028.

Right-of-way acquisition will be necessary, the city said.

Those interested are encouraged to attend and participate in this in-person meeting, and additional materials will be available at the meeting and on the project website.

The city is asking residents to review the plans and submit any feedback either through the website, or by phone, email, or mail. All comments must be in by Sept. 26, “to be formally documented and considered during the preliminary project development phase,” the city said.

How to submit your feedback:

Phone: (937) 427-5513

Email: engineering@beavercreekohio.gov

Mail: City of Beavercreek, ATTN: Nicholas Smith, P.E., CPMSM

1368 Research Park Drive

Beavercreek, OH 45432