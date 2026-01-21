Beavercreek seeks federal funds, community input for series of planned road projects

The most timely of these is pedestrian improvements to the area of Grange Hall Road near Spring House Park, expected to start construction this year. This $1.6 million project ($1.3 million of which is federal dollars) would involve constructing a sidewalk along the west side of Grange Hall between Kensington Glen and Shakertown Road, as well as a larger sidewalk along the east side of Spring House Park from Shakertown Road to Rockfield Drive.

In total, the sidewalks would run virtually the length of Spring House Park, past Ankeney Middle School, and nearly to Lofino Park and the neighborhood opposite it.

“This is the first sidewalk that will connect that neighborhood with the school as well,” City Manager Pete Landrum told council. “It’s exciting because that’s a gap in connectability.”

Lastly, the project would provide a pedestrian bridge over the Little Beaver Creek and curb and drain improvements west of Grange Hall Road.

City Council also authorized a contract to resurface Pentagon Boulevard near Wright State, from Grange Hall Road to North Fairfield Road, totaling nearly $1.4 million, expected to start this year, as well as widening Shakertown Road between Carthage Drive and Southern Belle Boulevard. The section of Shakertown is in a densely residential part of the city, west of Factory Road and south of U.S. 35. The Shakertown Road widening is estimated at $3.2 million, starting construction in 2027.

Lastly, Beavercreek and ODOT plan to add sidewalks to Stedman Lane and Lantz Road, with construction slated for 2030, and authorized an agreement with ODOT for widening of Kemp Road in 2031.

In each of these projects, more than half of the project cost comes from federal grant dollars.

The city will also be hosting an open house alongside the Ohio Department of Transportation on Thursday, Jan. 22 regarding a proposal for a series of improvements to North Fairfield Road between Kemp Road and Fairwood Drive.

The project, expected to start construction next year, would widen the existing four lanes to five lanes (adding a center two-way left turn lane). The proposal also includes installation of an eight-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side of North Fairfield Road, as well as curb, gutter, and storm sewer improvements.

The open house will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 22, at the Beavercreek Council Chambers, located at 1368 Research Park Drive, and the city and ODOT aim to provide information on the project, answer questions and take feedback.

More information about the North Fairfield Road project can be found on the city’s website.