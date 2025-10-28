Breaking: Beavercreek superintendent named Ohio superintendent of the year

Beavercreek superintendent named Ohio superintendent of the year

Beavercreek City Schools superintendent Paul Otten speaks during a ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 1 in the parking lot of Beavercreek High School. The ceremony was in recognition of Ferguson Land Lab being added to Old Growth Forest Network. The forest is located east of the school. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Beavercreek City Schools superintendent Paul Otten speaks during a ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 1 in the parking lot of Beavercreek High School. The ceremony was in recognition of Ferguson Land Lab being added to Old Growth Forest Network. The forest is located east of the school. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Beavercreek City Schools superintendent Paul Otten has been named the Ohio Superintendent of the Year by the Buckeye Association of School Administrators.

Otten has led the district since 2016. He will now compete for the National Superintendent of the Year, representing Ohio.

The Ohio Superintendent of the Year award recognizes excellence across four critical areas: Leadership for Learning, Communication, Professionalism, and Community Involvement.

ExploreState, national PACs play role in local school board races

“This award recognizes what we’ve known for years—we are fortunate to have one of Ohio’s finest educational leaders guiding Beavercreek City Schools,” said Jo Ann Rigano, president of the Beavercreek City Schools Board of Education. “We couldn’t be more proud of this well-deserved honor.”

The initiatives Otten has championed for the district include establishing the district’s Air Force Junior ROTC program and implementing the new career technology education pathways, including a cybersecurity and education technology pathway.

He has also implemented outreach efforts to engage parents, students, business leaders and community members.

ExploreFairborn high school classes teach health care exploration, encourage in-demand field

“This recognition reflects the extraordinary work of our entire Beavercreek City Schools community—our talented staff, supportive families, engaged students, and committed community partners,” Otten said. “Together, we’ve built a district culture that prioritizes innovation, excellence, and meeting the needs of the students we serve.”

The National Superintendent of the Year will be announced at the American Association of School Administrators National Conference on Leadership in February 2026.

In Other News
1
Preble County teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with...
2
Miami County commissioners OK two property tax relief measures
3
Court bars Miami Twp. fiscal officer from official duties over gold...
4
Gov. DeWine visits Greene County Career Center, says there’s room for...
5
Xenia woman accused of making video of child sexual abuse changes plea

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.