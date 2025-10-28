Beavercreek superintendent named Ohio superintendent of the year

The Ohio Superintendent of the Year award recognizes excellence across four critical areas: Leadership for Learning, Communication, Professionalism, and Community Involvement.

“This award recognizes what we’ve known for years—we are fortunate to have one of Ohio’s finest educational leaders guiding Beavercreek City Schools,” said Jo Ann Rigano, president of the Beavercreek City Schools Board of Education. “We couldn’t be more proud of this well-deserved honor.” The initiatives Otten has championed for the district include establishing the district’s Air Force Junior ROTC program and implementing the new career technology education pathways, including a cybersecurity and education technology pathway.

He has also implemented outreach efforts to engage parents, students, business leaders and community members.

“This recognition reflects the extraordinary work of our entire Beavercreek City Schools community—our talented staff, supportive families, engaged students, and committed community partners,” Otten said. “Together, we’ve built a district culture that prioritizes innovation, excellence, and meeting the needs of the students we serve.”

The National Superintendent of the Year will be announced at the American Association of School Administrators National Conference on Leadership in February 2026.