Beavercreek to use grant money to extend roadway for development

Explore Beavercreek to apply for county grant funds to extend new McGrath Way

The Greene County Community Investment Program is a new program that started taking applications in February from Greene County cities, villages and townships for projects these municipalities believe would improve their communities. This program is a restructured version of an older municipal grant program. The new program divvies up $750,000 for one or more projects brought to the county commission.

The Greene County Community Improvement Corp. approved the first round of these projects in May. County commissioners get the final say. The CIC approved funds for Beavercreek at their meeting this week.

The CIC has about $400,000 left in grant funds, and wanted to make sure there were funds left for other projects this year, which is why the group settled on giving the city $50,000.

Landrum said with the award being significantly lower than what was applied for, Beavercreek will review the project budget and project priorities to see if the project is still feasible for completion. Landrum said some things may need to be adjusted on the project, but he believes the city will move forward.

“If we get this grant and it helps us finish McGrath Way, we will have come full circle,” Landrum previously told this newspaper. “This would help complete what Jeff wanted.”

The city plans to use grant funds to extend utilities to serve five vacant parcels on the future roadway and open up the land for development.

Landrum said this project will help further economic development in this area and will help relieve traffic from the Dayton-Xenia and N. Fairfield Rd. intersection for westbound drivers.

The city said this property is located in the middle of the city, making it ideal for development, all that is needed is an extension of utilities and the construction of the road there. Construction could begin as early as the spring of 2022 if the grant is approved, the city said. The city estimates that this project would create about 50 news jobs.

Also in this area is the newly completed Dayton Children’s Hospital facility at 1425 N. Fairfield Road. Synergy and Mills Development has been working to develop the area.