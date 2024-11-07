Bentino’s Pizza of Yellow Springs to open full-service dining room

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The couple purchased the building at 107 Xenia Ave. in Sept. 2022 after renting half of the building for 16 years. One day before signing the papers, the owner of Subway, that was once located next door, notified them that they were planning to leave. At that time, it was best for them to lease the space.

Over the last couple of months, the owners have renovated the space with new flooring, drywall, paint, ceiling tiles, two new bathrooms, tables, chairs and fresh fixtures.

Bentino’s Pizza plans to open the new dining room at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 with a ribbon cutting.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The other side of the building will be used for pickup and delivery. There will be no dine-in available on the original side. With this expansion, Bentino’s Pizza has went from offering seating for about 14 people to now almost 40 plus an outdoor patio area.

They’re expecting to expand their kitchen when everything gets going and have already bought an additional oven. In the future, they hope to expand their menu and add items like lasagna.

“We’re just excited to show what we’ve been working so hard on,” Kim said. “We have a really sweet and amazing staff right now and they’re all really excited too.”

During the pandemic, their team shrunk to eight employees and now they have over 20.

“What we’ve been working hard towards and what we think is really important is providing a safe and as healthy as possible work space for people.” Kim said.

They want Bentino’s to be a place where people can feel comfortable working and learning the basics of what it takes to work in the restaurant industry.

“It’s just food and it’s just pizza, but at the end of the day between what we pay and the tips that people make, people can make a really decent living in food.” Carl said

Carl opened Bentino’s Pizza of Yellow Springs in 2006 after noticing there were no food delivery options in the village.

MORE DETAILS

Bentino’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday for carryout, dine-in and delivery (within a four to five mile radius).

Customer favorites include the calzones. Kim’s favorite is The Greek Calzone with olive oil, garlic and pesto topped with fresh spinach, onions, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and feta cheese. Other favorites include the specialty pizzas, hoagies, gyros, pasta and salads.

To place an order, call 937-767-2500. For more information, visit bentinos.com/yellow-springs or the pizza shop’s Facebook page.