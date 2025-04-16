Best of Dayton: Sneak peek at the finalists in the Retail category

We’re gearing up for the start of voting in the Best of Dayton contest on Monday.
To help everyone get ready, we’ll be releasing selected finalists this week. The selection of finalists followed the nomination period last month.
Then get ready to vote starting Monday.
• How to get involved in Best of Dayton
Here’s a look at the finalists in the Retail category:
Best Antique Store
• Antiques Village
• Estates 2 Go
• Midwest Memories Antiques
• Mulberry and Main
• My Mothers Memories
• Southern Charm Antiques
Best Appliance Store
• Appliance Gallery Dayton
• Big Sandy Superstore
• Logan Master Appliance
• Lowe’s Home Improvement
• Menards
• Rocky’s Ace Hardware
Best Bookstore
• Barnes & Noble
• Bonnett’s Book Store
• Dollar Book Swap
• Half Price Books
• Rabbit Hole Books
• Star City Booksellers
Best Boutique
• Blue Finery
• Clash Gallery & Boutique
• paddock road boutique
• Rustic & Rooted
• The Little Exchange Fine Gifts
• ZIG ZAG Gallery
Best Consignment Shop
• Clash Gallery & Boutique
• Clothes That Work
• Loralei’s Boutique
• My Mothers Memories
• Once Upon A Child
• Vinnie and Velvet
Best Florist
• Centerville Florists
• Furst The Florist & Greenhouses
• Hollon Flowers
• Oberer’s Flowers
• The Flower Shoppe
• The Flowerman
Best Furniture Store
• Big Sandy Superstore
• Cedar Hill Furniture
• Furniture Fair
• Kings Furniture & Mattress
• Mattress Max
• Morris Home Furniture and Mattress
Best Hardware Store/Home Center
• Ace Hardware
• Barneys True Value
• Englewood Hardware
• Greive Hardware
• Menards
• Rocky’s Ace Hardware
Best Jeweler
• Afman Jewelry
• Beavercreek Jewelers
• Elizabeth Diamond Company
• Jaffe Jewelers
• James Free Jewelers
• Ohio Silver Co.
Best Liquor Store
• Arrow Wine & Spirits
• Belmont Party Supply
• Centerville Liquor And Wine
• Giant Liquor
• Smiths Liquor
Best Metaphysical Shop
• House of Ravenwood Tarot Readings and Gifts
• Kokopelli Gift House
• Wenches of Wormwood LLC
Best Place to Buy a Bicycle
• Creekside Cyclery
• K&G Bike Center
• Mikes Bike Park
• Tipp Cyclery
• Trek Bicycle
• Whitman’s Bike Shop
Best Place to Buy a Mattress
• Big Sandy Superstore
• CLOUD9 Mattress Outlet
• Furniture Fair
• Kings Furniture & Mattress
• Mattress Crafters
• Mattress Innovations
• Mattress Max
• The Original Mattress Factory
Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift
• Burgundy Chic Boutique
• Corner Cupboard Charities of Greater Dayton
• Pink Moon Goods
• The Little Exchange Fine Gifts
• Von Maur
• We Care Arts Inc
• ZIG ZAG Gallery
Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes
• Once Upon A Child
• Shop Hannah’s at Hannah’s Treasure Chest
• The Little Exchange Fine Gifts
• Von Maur
Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies
• Cabela’s
• Dicks
• Going Going Gone
• JJ Gun Supply
• Olde English Outfitters
• Rural King
Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes
• Jos A. Bank
• Men’s Wearhouse
• Price Stores
• Uptown Cheapskate Centerville
• Village Discount Outlet
• Von Maur
Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes
• Burgundy Chic Boutique
• Clash Gallery & Boutique
• paddock road boutique
• shoppe smitten
• The Little Exchange Fine Gifts
• Von Maur
• ZIG ZAG Gallery