Breaking: New fast-food chicken restaurant to open multiple locations in Dayton area

Best of Dayton: The closest Food, Dining and Drinking races with 4 days left to vote

Local News
By
1 hour ago
Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Dayton, and we have some close races among our most popular categories.

Voting will go through Friday, May 16, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the tightest races in our Food, Dining and Drinking category:

Best Appetizers

• Blind Bob’s

• Bock Family Brewing

• Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

• Meridien

• Nick’s Restaurant

• Oakwood Club

Best Bakery

• Ashley’s Pastry Shop

• Baker Benji’s

• Big Sky Bread Co

• Boosalis Baking and Cafe

• Say Yes Cakes

• Smales Pretzel Bakery

• Val’s Bakery

Best Coffee Shop

• Cafe 19

• Ghostlight Coffee

• Pettibone Coffee

• Press Coffee Bar

• Socialite Cafe

• The Creamery at Market & Main

• Warehouse 4 Coffee

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop

• All The Best Delicatessen

• Barry Bagels Kettering

• Canal Street Arcade and Deli

• Charlies Deli & Catering

• Cherry House Cafe

• Tony & Pete’s

Best Nachos

• Bennett’s Publical Family Sports Grill

• Bock Family Brewing

• Brads on the Go

• Fredas Food Truck Trailer

• The Trolley Stop

• Warped Wing Brewing Company

• What the Taco

Best Patio Dining

• Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro

• Meridien

• Nick’s Restaurant

• The Trolley Stop

• TJ Chumps

• Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine

