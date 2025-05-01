Best of Dayton : Who has the Best Breakfast? Here are the finalists

LISA POWELL / STAFF
1 hour ago
Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Dayton, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Breakfast.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win?

Voting will go through Friday, May 16, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Breakfast:

• Alleyway Cafe

• Blueberry Cafe

• George’s Family Restaurant

• Hasty Tasty Pancake House

• The Brunch Club

• The Ugly Duckling

