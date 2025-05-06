Best of Dayton: Who has the Best Pizza? Here are the finalists

Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Dayton, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Pizza.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win?
• Click here to vote for your favorites
Voting will go through Friday, May 16, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Here are the finalists in Best Pizza:
• Joe’s Pizzeria
• Marion’s Piazza
• Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
• Pappa’s Pizza Palace
• Pizza Dive
• Ron’s Pizza
In Other News
1
Polls open for Election Day; many school tax issues on ballot
2
Base raises fence to make way for Synergy lease project
3
‘Conflict of interest’ - Stock trading by Congress scrutinized: What...
4
Behavioral health, Human Services highlight State of Montgomery County...
5
Attorney: Jail video shows Christian Black ‘murdered in front of our...