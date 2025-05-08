Best of Dayton: Who is the Best Media Personality? Here are the finalists

Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Dayton, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Media Personality.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win?
• Click here to vote for your favorites
Voting will go through Friday, May 16, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Here are the finalists in Best Media Personality:
• DJ Ladi Bounce
• Jamie Jarosik
• Jeff Stevens
• Rev. Cool
• Tej Joshi
• Todd Hollst
In Other News
1
Historic spots in Dayton: The Paul Laurence Dunbar House
2
Med Spa expands with first Dayton-area location
3
Miamisburg plan aims to make city safer, more accessible for walking...
4
Huber Heights: Projects near Rose still a go despite lack of movement
5
Joby reports $82M loss as Ohio, California manufacturing footprints...
About the Author