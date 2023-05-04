Bibibop Asian Grill to open Huber Heights location

Other businesses slated to open in the project area are Dunkin’ Donuts, Discount Tire, Popeye’s, and a Sheetz gas station on the corner of Taylorsville Road and Old Troy Pike.

In connection to this project, Broad Reach and the city have been working on road improvements, including the widening of Old Troy Pike, as well as the addition of a new traffic signal near the existing Starbucks, to limit traffic congestion in the area.

Bibibop was founded in Columbus in 2013 and opened its first Dayton-area location in 2016. The chain also has a location in Centerville, and several in the Columbus and Cincinnati areas. The distinctive name is derived from the popular Korean dish, “bibimbap,” which translated into “mixed rice.”

Its restaurants operate with a fast-casual, build-your-own service concept similar to Chipotle. Diners choose from purple or white rice for their bowl, or have their dish prepared as a salad or wrap, then select from two types of chicken, beef or tofu, and then top their dish from a variety of vegetables and garnishes, from pickled daikon radish to sesame kale to kimchi.