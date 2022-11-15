Kettering schools may end 7-year business park lease with city, citing economy

KETTERING — The termination of a seven-year lease Kettering schools signed with the city earlier this year at Kettering Business Park is being considered by the board of education.
The lease involves 18,625 square feet of a building Kettering City Schools agreed in April to rent from the city for $30,000 a year, district records show.
“Due to current economic conditions, tenant no longer desires to lease and invest in the premises and make improvements contemplated in the lease,” states a termination agreement set to be considered by board of education Wednesday night.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to both the school district and the city on this issue.
The city owns nearly 28 acres at the 120-acre Forrer Boulevard business park, which houses major employers Alternate Solutions, Amazon and Kettering Health, according to Kettering records. City land includes the Kettering Municipal Court building.
A school district administrator said earlier this year the leased site would be used as a warehouse/storage area.
