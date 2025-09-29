Bunkers celebrates 30 years in Vandalia on Saturday: ‘They walk in as a customer and they leave as a friend’

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“Our goal is to have a family friendly atmosphere where you walk in and you feel welcomed,” McLaughlin said.

“They walk in as a customer and they leave as a friend,” Kreusch said.

The early days of Bunkers

When Bunkers first opened in the former space of Dottie’s Peacock Lounge, it had more of a bar atmosphere. In 2007, when smoking was banned in most public places that’s when the food part of their business started picking up.

McLaughlin, a 1989 graduate of Butler High School, had wanted to have her own restaurant since she was in junior high. Her passion for cooking came from watching her mom cook for her and her 11 siblings.

“Growing up in a large family, we were taught the value of hard work, ethics, sharing and community, which created our passion for food and (the) hospitality industry,” McLaughlin said.

Kreusch, otherwise known as “momma” at the restaurant, and her late-husband, Dr. Thomas, moved to Vandalia in 1962 after he finished four years of chiropractic school in Iowa.

Kreusch learned to cook from her mom who was a German woman.

When they opened Bunkers, Kreusch still had one daughter at home, Kamela Kreusch Sherrod, who has been helping at the restaurant ever since.

The name of the restaurant comes from its proximity to Cassel Hills Golf Course.

A bunker, also known as a sand trap, is an area on the golf course that is filled with sand.

Bunkers was previously golf themed, but over the years it has transitioned to a sports-centric atmosphere.

A sports bar with 42 beers on tap

Before opening Bunkers, McLaughlin had worked at Christy’s Family Pizzeria, Casa Lupita, Stubbies Sports Bar & Grill and Oscar’s Bar & Grill.

“At 23, I’d already been in the restaurant business and I knew the long hours,” McLaughlin said. “The thing of being that young and starting your own, it was exciting because I was working for myself instead of working for corporations and other people to achieve a goal that I had always had.”

At Oscar’s, McLaughlin managed their kitchen and was able to add new items to the menu. This prepared her for the opening of Bunkers.

Bunkers is known for their chicken wings, chicken chunks, southwest eggrolls, quesadillas, cheese steaks, pizza, salads and soups.

The southwest eggrolls was a dish McLaughlin created on her 30th birthday. She had been told she was cooking for a retirement party that wanted items not on Bunkers’ menu. In reality, she was cooking for her own party.

“They have been on our menu now going on 25 years and we make fresh batches every day,” McLaughlin said.

The restaurant offers daily specials depending on the season. In the winter, they have items such as meatloaf, beef stew and bread bowls. During the summer, they have special wraps and sandwiches.

Bunkers offers a full bar with 42 beers on tap.

McLaughlin recalled back in the early days of the restaurant when they had four beers on tap and she was told that was too many.

“I knew that there was a market for it, but it was a little before its time,” McLaughlin said. “That’s been fun watching the whole rotation of the industry. When we put our first New Holland Sour on, we couldn’t give it away, and now that’s the trend that people like.”

Overcoming challenges

Up until the COVID-19 pandemic started, Bunkers was open seven days a week serving breakfast on the weekends.

“We even had momma’s favorite waffles on our menu, which many customers came from all around just to enjoy,” McLaughlin said.

Breakfast was served by Kreusch and three other women in their 60s that were dubbed “The Golden Girls.” They worked at the restaurant well into their 80s.

The biggest challenge over the past 30 years was Covid.

“You had no control and you didn’t know what to expect,” McLaughlin said. “I think that was the hardest part of Covid.”

They went from having 58 employees to only 26 people coming back to work.

Looking at the restaurant now, McLaughlin said they are back to how they were prior to COVID.

“You never know what your challenges are when they’re coming to you and how they’re going to affect you, but you just kind of mold around them and hope for the best and pray and things work out,” McLaughlin said.

Reflecting on 30 years

When asked how it feels to hit 30 years, Kreusch said, “It seems like it’s gone too fast.”

“It’s been a lot of fun throughout the years,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve had a lot of great customers, and a lot of them have become like our family.”

At 88 years old, Kreusch is planning to retire.

“I would like to thank my family for their love and support over the last 30 years,” Kreusch said. “I also want to thank the many family members who have worked for us and our long term staff. I enjoyed every minute of Bunkers.”

Teresa Polli is the general manager of the restaurant.

“Hospitality is what we serve first,” Polli said. “It’s making every person that comes in our door feel like they’re welcome and part of the family.”

The owners said they appreciate the community’s loyalty and support over the last 30 years and are honored that they’ve been a part of so many family events.

“We’ve had the privilege of getting to know thousands of families, their friends and celebrating many milestones together,” the owners said. “We’re incredibly blessed to be part of this community and to have such loyal and wonderful patrons.”

Moving forward, they plan to keep Bunkers going “with the same values that we’ve had from day one.”

MORE DETAILS

Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill, 893 E. National Road, opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The restaurant is celebrating its 30th anniversary starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 with the Bud Light girls, a representative from Jameson and Fat Head’s Brewery.

There will be a DJ, photo booth and giveaways.

Representatives from American Rebel, a light beer founded by Andy Ross, will be on site launching their latest line. Bunkers will be the first restaurant in the region to have it.

For more information, visit bunkersbarandgrill.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@bunkersbarandgrill).