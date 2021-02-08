Candlelight vigil to remember man killed by Trotwood police

Family, friends and community members are planning a candlelight vigil tonight to remember a man killed Friday night by Trotwood police.
The vigil will start at 6 p.m. at an apartment in the 700 block of Kelford Place in Trotwood.
Andrew Hogan, 25, was shot and killed following a shoplifting complaint at a Trotwood Speedway store.
During a media briefing Monday afternoon, Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said Hogan struck an officer during a struggle and later was armed with a knife.
However, Hogan’s family has questioned the police account of the shooting.
“If there were cameras, we wouldn’t have all these different stories, we will have the truth. I don’t believe anything right now,” Bernette Hogan, Andrew’s mother, said on Sunday during an NAACP Dayton Unit news conference.
The Trotwood Police Department does not have body cameras. Wilson said it is costly, but that it is a priority for him to work with city leaders on how to find funding to equip his officers with cameras.