Cannon boom, additional noise expected during Air Force Marathon flyover Saturday

People in Fairborn may hear additional noises, including a cannon boom, during the flyover for the Air Force Marathon Saturday.
There will be a flyover with a cannon boom during the open ceremony near the Nation Museum of the United States Air Force.
It’s scheduled for around 7:30 a.m.
This is a planned community event and people should not call 911 or other emergency numbers to report the noise.
In Other News
1
‘Doomsday’ plane gets flight testing in Dayton
2
Lesser charge dismissed for Dayton man convicted of sexually abusing...
3
21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Miami County crash
4
Air Force Marathon runners can fuel up ahead of the race at Bistecca...
5
Dayton city manager’s pay climbs despite no performance review for...
About the Author