Breaking: Troy officials weighing next steps as distillery owner faces charges, lawsuit

Cannon boom, additional noise expected during Air Force Marathon flyover Saturday

Full and half marathon runners pour through the starting line of the 27th annual Air Force Marathon on Sept. 16, 2023, near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. More than 8,500 runners and 1,500 volunteers from all 50 states and 18 countries participated in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

Full and half marathon runners pour through the starting line of the 27th annual Air Force Marathon on Sept. 16, 2023, near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. More than 8,500 runners and 1,500 volunteers from all 50 states and 18 countries participated in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)
Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

People in Fairborn may hear additional noises, including a cannon boom, during the flyover for the Air Force Marathon Saturday.

There will be a flyover with a cannon boom during the open ceremony near the Nation Museum of the United States Air Force.

ExploreThese roads will be closed for the Air Force Marathon on Saturday

It’s scheduled for around 7:30 a.m.

This is a planned community event and people should not call 911 or other emergency numbers to report the noise.

In Other News
1
‘Doomsday’ plane gets flight testing in Dayton
2
Lesser charge dismissed for Dayton man convicted of sexually abusing...
3
21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Miami County crash
4
Air Force Marathon runners can fuel up ahead of the race at Bistecca...
5
Dayton city manager’s pay climbs despite no performance review for...

About the Author