Centerville DORA: City council OKs new outdoor drinking area for Uptown

Centerville City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve creation of the Uptown DORA.

City spokeswoman Kate Bostdorff said the DORA can be put into effect 30 days or more after council approval. But a firm date is not set. Bostdorff said the city needs to order DORA cups for the businesses, plus order and install boundary signs, so early summer is a possible start date.

Once launched, the outdoor drinking area will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Businesses that would be able to sell alcoholic drinks within it will include Agave & Rye, The Brunch Pub, City Barbeque, Crabshire’s Tavern, MacDigger’s Pub, Manna Uptown, Meridien and Nelly’s: A Taste of Bolivia.

Seven retail establishments and 21 service-related businesses are within the 16.4-acre DORA, city documents show, but businesses have the ability to opt out of allowing patrons to enter with DORA beverages in hand.

Mayor Brooks Compton was optimistic about the DORA’s potential.

“We will look at this as an opportunity, not just for restaurants but those businesses and shops in the area to be able to have an opportunity to have someone stop in for something (to drink), maybe at Agave & Rye or one of the other places and then head on over to Pieces of Style or or one of the other businesses and enjoy the atmosphere there and then head on down for dinner at Brunch Pub or Meriden or Manna,” Compton said.

Creation of the new outdoor drinking area didn’t come without apprehension from some. Several local business owners told council members they were concerned over potential pitfalls the DORA might generate, including increased noise, inappropriate behavior, property damage or increased trash.

O’Brien said the city can track any complaints received from the implementation of the DORA. City council could then weigh whether to take action, including amending specific DORA regulations, changing boundaries, suspending the DORA indefinitely or eliminating it.

“I am very confident that the citizens of Centerville will behave and have a great time in Uptown and they will support our local businesses,” said Council member Mark Engert. “If there is a problem, we have the power to correct it and I think it’s going to be a wonderful thing for the business owners and our community.”

O’Brien also said city staff would closely monitor the DORA’s operations to determine if any additional trash cans are needed within the boundary area.

The outdoor drinking area concept for alcoholic beverages first launched in Ohio in 2015 as an economic development tool and a way to garner exposure for communities and businesses. The list of communities that have enacted them so far includes, but is not limited to, Cincinnati, Dayton, Fairborn, Hamilton, Lebanon, Mason, Miamisburg, Miami Twp., Middletown, Springboro and Springfield.

Centerville launched its first DORA last year within the commercial and parkland area of the Cornerstone of Centerville mixed-use development at the intersection of Feedwire Road and Wilmington Pike.