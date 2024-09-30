Centerville, Fairmont raise $229K for charity; Elks’ first Spirit Chain ‘win’ since ‘06

Centerville raised $131,140 and Fairmont raised $98,166. That marks the first time Centerville’s Spirit Chain total surpassed Fairmont’s since 2006, according to CHS.

“We start fundraising when school started in August, so we did the fundraising in about four weeks,” said Michael Dalton, a CHS teacher who is the Student Council adviser.

Originally dubbed Rivalry for Good, the Spirit Chain fundraising project was founded to promote the big Centerville versus Fairmont high school football game. Centerville won the football game this year, 31-28, the Elks’ fifth straight win in the series.

The fundraiser has brought in more than $2.8 million for various local charities over the years.

Centerville students supported five charities this year: Battle Buddy, Diabetes Dayton, Food for the Journey Project - Non-Profit Organization, We Care Arts and YWCA Dayton.

Kettering students supported three charities this year: KCS Forward Foundation, Kettering Backpack Program and Robyn’s Nest.