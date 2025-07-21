Centerville launches road extension to ease high school traffic

The project is part of a partnership between the city of Centerville and Centerville City Schools

It includes a traffic signal, a multi-use path, stormwater system upgrades and utility installations.

The construction will cost $1.83 million. Funding comes from Centerville’s 2024 Capital Improvement Program, state grants and a cost-sharing agreement with the school district.

The district said it will share traffic updates during the road’s construction.

The project is expected to be completed by August in time for the start of the new school year.