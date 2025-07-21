Centerville launches road extension to ease high school traffic

An extension of Dimco Road from Clyo Road to the Centerville High School campus will help relieve congestion in the parking lot, create a safer point of access and provide a secondary link to Clyo Road

18 minutes ago
Dimco Way is being extended approximately 2,000 feet from Clyo Road to Centerville High School to help reduce traffic congestion and improve roadway access.

“This new road will help ease congestion during drop-off, pick-up, rush hour and special events — making traffic smoother for everyone,” Centerville City Schools said on its Facebook page.

The project is part of a partnership between the city of Centerville and Centerville City Schools

It includes a traffic signal, a multi-use path, stormwater system upgrades and utility installations.

The construction will cost $1.83 million. Funding comes from Centerville’s 2024 Capital Improvement Program, state grants and a cost-sharing agreement with the school district.

The district said it will share traffic updates during the road’s construction.

The project is expected to be completed by August in time for the start of the new school year.

