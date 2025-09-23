Centerville man sentenced to more than 20 years for sexually abusing 14-year-old

A Centerville man will spend more than two decades in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.
What was he sentenced to?
• Michael Ryan Smith, 35, was sentenced to 21 to 26.5 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
• He was also designated a Tier III sex offender. Tier III offenders must register their address every 90 days for the rest of their life.
What was he convicted of?
• A jury convicted Smith of three counts each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery and one count of rape, according to the prosecutor’s office.
What was he accused of?
• Smith allegedly sexually abused the teen multiple times.
• The investigation started on Nov. 7 after she reported the abuse to her aunt, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.
• The teen received a medical examination at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Medics reported she had injuries “consistent with the allegations made," according to an affidavit.
• The girl reportedly said sexual conduct took place between her and Smith several times.
