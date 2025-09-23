Centerville man sentenced to more than 20 years for sexually abusing 14-year-old

• Michael Ryan Smith, 35, was sentenced to 21 to 26.5 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. • He was also designated a Tier III sex offender. Tier III offenders must register their address every 90 days for the rest of their life.

What was he convicted of?

• A jury convicted Smith of three counts each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery and one count of rape, according to the prosecutor’s office.

What was he accused of?