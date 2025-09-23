Centerville man sentenced to more than 20 years for sexually abusing 14-year-old

Breaking: Internet outage affecting Kettering Health networks

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

A Centerville man will spend more than two decades in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

What was he sentenced to?

• Michael Ryan Smith, 35, was sentenced to 21 to 26.5 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• He was also designated a Tier III sex offender. Tier III offenders must register their address every 90 days for the rest of their life.

What was he convicted of?

• A jury convicted Smith of three counts each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery and one count of rape, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Michael Ryan Smith. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

What was he accused of?

• Smith allegedly sexually abused the teen multiple times.

• The investigation started on Nov. 7 after she reported the abuse to her aunt, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

• The teen received a medical examination at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Medics reported she had injuries “consistent with the allegations made," according to an affidavit.

• The girl reportedly said sexual conduct took place between her and Smith several times.

