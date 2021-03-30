Centerville offers businesses, projects funds for Uptown investment

CENTERVILLE — The city is making funds available for Uptown improvements.
Centerville is offering a grant program designed to boost investment in the Uptown area around Main and Franklin streets that’s the focus of an estimated $10 million project designed to transform the historic center of town over several years.
The Uptown Upgrades project, according to the city, includes:
•Historic façade improvement grants. These are designed to encourage building and business owners in the city’s architectural preservation district to invest in exterior building upgrades that address code enforcement violations.
The grants will be supported by $75,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds provided by Montgomery County. Grants provide a 1:1 match for eligible costs up to $15,000 per building.
•Uptown streetscape funds. These are designed to encourage high-quality building, streetscape and aesthetic enhancements that contribute to the character and vibrancy of Uptown.
The Centerville Community Improvement Corp. will use $50,000 of its funds to provide forgivable loans, matched 1:1 up to $10,000 per building.
•Centerpieces mural program. This is designed to encourage high-quality visual art in Uptown by creating opportunities for murals that enhance the district’s visual appeal.
The proposed mural program will be a partnership between the Centerville Arts Commission and the CCIC.
Applications for each of the Uptown Upgrades programs are available at centervilleohio.gov.