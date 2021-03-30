Centerville offers businesses, projects funds for Uptown investment

•Uptown streetscape funds. These are designed to encourage high-quality building, streetscape and aesthetic enhancements that contribute to the character and vibrancy of Uptown.

The Centerville Community Improvement Corp. will use $50,000 of its funds to provide forgivable loans, matched 1:1 up to $10,000 per building.

•Centerpieces mural program. This is designed to encourage high-quality visual art in Uptown by creating opportunities for murals that enhance the district’s visual appeal.

The proposed mural program will be a partnership between the Centerville Arts Commission and the CCIC.

Applications for each of the Uptown Upgrades programs are available at centervilleohio.gov.