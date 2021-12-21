Centerville OKs larger 2022 budget that includes Uptown plan, COVID-19 money

The total capital improvement fund for 2022 is $16.3 million, about $6 million more than approved for this year, according to the city.

That will be supplemented by a general fund transfer increased to $11 million for capital projects, some $3.5 million larger than what was approved this year, according to the budget.

Centerville is projecting increases in revenues from income tax, property tax and the gas tax, all key contributors to the general fund, Roark said.

About $6.4 million is earmarked for Phase I of the Uptown plan and $4.1 million for the city’s annual street repair and resurfacing program, records show.