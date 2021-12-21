Centerville OKs larger 2022 budget that includes Uptown plan, COVID-19 money

The city of Centerville will have larger budget for next year with a $69.2 million plan, more than $11 million than approved for this year’s package.
The 2022 budget has a heftier capital improvement fund that’s part of “an aggressive strategic and long‐term approach to financial planning” in Centerville, according to the plan passed Monday night.
The 2022 budget also has $2.49 million in revenue from the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funds.
There are “several key projects on the books the next two years,” said Tyler Roark, city finance director.
Next year’s budget approved by Centerville City Council “presents an important opportunity for calculated investment” in the multi-million dollar Uptown plan, upgrades to The Golf Club at Yankee Trace and a “significant investment” at the 60-acre Stubbs Park, the document states.
The total capital improvement fund for 2022 is $16.3 million, about $6 million more than approved for this year, according to the city.
That will be supplemented by a general fund transfer increased to $11 million for capital projects, some $3.5 million larger than what was approved this year, according to the budget.
Centerville is projecting increases in revenues from income tax, property tax and the gas tax, all key contributors to the general fund, Roark said.
About $6.4 million is earmarked for Phase I of the Uptown plan and $4.1 million for the city’s annual street repair and resurfacing program, records show.
