Centerville to set limitations for fueling stations, small-box discount stores

Centerville City Planner Ian Vanness said the conditional use process involves two public hearings, one with the city’s planning commission and another with its city council.

“A conditional use is a process for a use that generally fits the purpose of a zoning district but may create negative effects on neighboring properties, requiring extra review and oversight compared to a permitted use,” Vanness told the Dayton Daily News.

The rule introduces development standards specific to fueling stations, including restrictions on operation between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. when within 150 feet of a residential area and architectural standards for fueling station canopies, he said.

Centerville City Council enacted the changes to ensure that fueling stations and small-box discount stores are reviewed more carefully before approval, “especially when they are proposed near residential areas or in locations where their impacts may be significant,“ Vanness said.

“These uses can generate concerns related to traffic, noise, lighting and late-night activity, which is why council felt a conditional use process — with public hearings and additional oversight — was the most appropriate approach," he said.

“The goal is not to prohibit these businesses, but to make sure they are designed and located in a way that aligns with Centerville’s long-term planning goals, protects neighboring properties and maintains the community’s character.

Vanness said the new development standards for fueling stations also provide clearer expectations for applicants and ensure consistency in how these projects are reviewed.

Centerville City Council in July 2024, enacted a yearlong freeze on new gas stations, convenience stores and small-box discount stores. Last June, council opted to add another nine months to that freeze.