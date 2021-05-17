dayton-daily-news logo
X

Centerville, Washington Twp. hiring more firefighter/paramedics

The Washington Twp. Fire Department is seeking to fill 11 firefighter/paramedic jobs. FILE
The Washington Twp. Fire Department is seeking to fill 11 firefighter/paramedic jobs. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

WASHINGTON TWP. — The township’s fire department is seeking to hire 11 firefighter/paramedics.

Applicants for the jobs in the department with jurisdiction in Centerville must have an associate’s degree in fire science or a related field, one year or more of experience in firefighting and/or paramedic work environment and fire or EMS Instructor certification, according to the job posting.

The salary range is $60,504 to $79,619 — which increases to $62,319 to $82,008 effective July 1 — plus education and paramedic incentive and is a non-exempt, union position, according to the township.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Gas main work expected to slow Kettering traffic, alternate route suggested

Applicant must possess the following:

● Ohio Firefighter II

● Ohio Paramedic (at time of offer)

● Fire Safety Inspector (within one year of hire date)

● Hazardous Materials Operations

● Advanced Cardiac Life Support

● American Heart CPR or equivalent

● NIMS ICS-100 and 700

Applications are available at http://www.washingtontwp.org/jobs. Applications must be received by May 28.

ExploreEARLIER: 28-year-old Centerville water tank focus of $1.3M county work

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top