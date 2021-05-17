Centerville, Washington Twp. hiring more firefighter/paramedics

WASHINGTON TWP. — The township’s fire department is seeking to hire 11 firefighter/paramedics.
Applicants for the jobs in the department with jurisdiction in Centerville must have an associate’s degree in fire science or a related field, one year or more of experience in firefighting and/or paramedic work environment and fire or EMS Instructor certification, according to the job posting.
The salary range is $60,504 to $79,619 — which increases to $62,319 to $82,008 effective July 1 — plus education and paramedic incentive and is a non-exempt, union position, according to the township.
Applicant must possess the following:
● Ohio Firefighter II
● Ohio Paramedic (at time of offer)
● Fire Safety Inspector (within one year of hire date)
● Hazardous Materials Operations
● Advanced Cardiac Life Support
● American Heart CPR or equivalent
● NIMS ICS-100 and 700
Applications are available at http://www.washingtontwp.org/jobs. Applications must be received by May 28.