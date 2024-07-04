Centerville’s Americana Festival serves up food and fun for Independence Day

He said his favorite part is how “local” it is.

“The sense of community makes it feel very patriotic and reminds us of the country we live in,” Pagan said.

Natalie Buxton, 39 of Washington Twp., was at the parade for the first time with her twin boys.

“We like this community and seeing everybody patriotic in their attire,” she said.

The parade drew about 120 units, including bands, floats, civic groups, clubs, dancers, politicians, businesses and a variety of other people walking and in vehicles.

Billed by organizers as “Ohio’s largest one day festival” the annual event in Centerville also includes a street fair, auto show and community concert.

“The Americana Festival is a chance to celebrate everything we love about Centerville — from our strong sense of community to our rich history and exciting future,” said Mayor Brooks Compton. “There really is something for everyone, and it is a great way to reflect on what makes our community so special. We love the opportunity to support local businesses and draw families from all over the country on our nation’s birthday.”

The presenting sponsor is Dayton Children’s Hospital and the host sponsors are the City of Centerville and Washington Twp. The 2024 grand marshals are retired Centerville Police Officer Tracy Simmers and retired Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gary Fulwiler.

Arts and crafts, businesses and food vendors were set up across the downtown area north to the Church of the Incarnation area.

The entertainment schedule featured a comedy and magic show, Town Hall Theatre preview shows, bands playing all kinds of music and street performers juggling and walking on stilts.

Linda Walker of Washington Twp. and a friend mingled among the vendor booths.

“The camaraderie, the various booths, being together with friends and neighbors. That’s what I love about it,” Walker said.

The fun goes on until 5 p.m. tonight and W. Franklin and N. Main streets reopen at 6 p.m.

