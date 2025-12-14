Chaminade Julienne Catholic H.S. raises $25M during ‘Ascend’ campaign

More than 6,000 households contributed to the campaign, CJ said in a statement.

The campaign went towards a variety of items. The largest chunk of the money went towards endowments, said Dan Meixner, CJ president.

He said the second-biggest expense of the campaign was expanding the campus and building new buildings.

The Founders Center opened in fall 2022 and includes administration offices and classroom space for seventh and eighth grade students.

The school also acquired the area of the former Dayton Frozen Solutions building north of Emmanuel Church on Eaker Street, which is set to be demolished, and completed demolition of Marianist Hall. Other renovations included replacing the gym floor and an HVAC system in the Skelton Family Community Center.

The welcome center and counseling and student services office will be renovated and air-conditioned this summer, according to CJ.

“There was a clear need to grow our campus and strengthen our neighborhood footprint,” Meixner said. “When surrounding properties became available, CJ was able to act — thanks to the ongoing trust and support of our community.”

Another large change was expanding the school counseling program to include comprehensive social-emotional services, including a full-time Empowering Children with Hope and Opportunity (ECHO) counselor joining the program through a partnership with the University of Dayton.

Other uses of the $25 million campaign included:

Further developing the existing career and college program.

Starting an English Language Learner program, which included 54 students in the program last year, Meixner said. Students come from Latin America, Africa and even some from Afghanistan and other countries.

Creating 15 new scholarships.

Securing the Cuvilly program for special education students.

Piloting CJ United in the 2024-2025 school year, that ensures all CJ students can work together in small groups and hold leadership opportunities during the school week rather than after the school day. The program was sustained through a special gift.

Creating and sustaining teacher professional development, including the creation of a growth coaching program.

“We listened to our community and set bold goals focused on serving students well,” Meixner said. “Our supporters responded with extraordinary generosity. Their belief in CJ’s mission ensures we can continue offering an excellent Catholic educational experience to all students who are ready to learn, grow, and lead alongside peers from across the Dayton region.”