CJ students advocate for humane immigration reform and climate justice

The students talked with Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, and Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, about humane immigration reform and climate justice.

English teacher Beth Marshall and Patrick Burns, CJ campus minister for service and justice, accompanied the students.

“We were grateful that Congressman Turner listened to our concerns regarding the current inhumane treatment of immigrants,” Burns said. “Although we didn’t agree on everything, it was encouraging that he took the time to meet.”

Burns became aware of the Ignatian Solidarity Network while attending Carroll University, as the offices are near the campus.

“The Teach-In is an incredible opportunity for students to put their faith into action on a very real and practical level,” Burns said. “It provides them with tools to grow in their understanding of numerous social justice issues and even engage in direct advocacy by visiting members of Congress.”

This is the second year that CJ students have attended the conference.

“It was a great experience to meet Congressman Turner,” said Santiago Basto, a CJ junior. “I really appreciated that he took the time to meet, listen, and explain his views on the topics that we addressed.”

Other students said the experience helped them build confidence in advocating for themselves and others.

“This trip inspired me to be more observant of issues in our community,” said Eli Joseph, a CJ junior. “I’m aware that I have a voice that can help deal with those problems.”