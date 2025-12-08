WSU, UD to host graduation ceremonies this weekend

Explore CJ students advocate for humane immigration reform and climate justice

Wright State expects to host graduate ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., and undergraduate ceremonies the next day at 10 a.m. Both ceremonies are set to be held at the Nutter Center.

Wright State plans to award 1,015 graduates a total of 1,056 degrees, according to the university.

Credit: Erin Pence Credit: Erin Pence

UD plans to award 1,004 degrees at the Saturday combined ceremony, university officials said.

UD also plans to award Debbie Blunden-Diggs, chief executive and artistic director of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, and Tony Hall, former U.S. ambassador and three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, with honorary degrees during the fall commencement.

“Debbie Blunden-Diggs and Tony Hall emulate values we strive to instill in our graduates — leadership, creativity and service to others. Debbie’s vision has ensured dance not only thrives as an art form but also serves as a bridge between the University and the broader Dayton community. Tony’s career has been marked by bold advocacy, especially in the fight against hunger,” said Eric F. Spina, University of Dayton president.

Other local universities will also hold graduation exercises this month. Miami University is scheduled to hold ceremonies on at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 in Millett Assembly Hall.

Allen McConnell, University Distinguished Professor of Psychology and the 2025 Benjamin Harrison Medallion recipient, will deliver the Miami University commencement address. The Benjamin Harrison Medallion is awarded annually for extraordinary and sustained contributions related to teaching, research, and service.

McConnell is an experimental social psychologist whose research examines how relationships with family and pets affect health and well-being, how self-nature representations promote environmental stewardship, and how people form impressions of others.