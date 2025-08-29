Breaking: Chick-fil-A to open 25-30 new Ohio restaurants: See local locations

The Middletown Chick-fil-A, located just off Exit 32 on I-75, is expected to open next month. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Chick-fil-A is planning to open 25-30 new restaurants throughout Ohio by the end of 2027.

“Ohio’s mix of vibrant cities, close-knit suburban communities and deep-rooted traditions truly makes it the heart of it all,” said Omar Dione, area director for the Midwest region.

New restaurants expected to open this fall include:

  • 6465 Culbertson Road in Middletown, just off of Exit 32 on I-75
  • 9414 Civic Centre Blvd. in West Chester Twp., near Main Event and Topgolf

There’s also a licensed location coming soon to the Miami University Armstrong Student Center.

Over the next two years, Chick-fil-A plans to open a restaurant in Fairborn.

Other areas of growth include Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and communities in northwest Ohio.

Chick-fil-A is expecting to create up to 3,000 full- and part-time jobs across the state.

“This expansion is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to serve more communities across the state, anchored by its unique franchising model and focus on remarkable care,” a press release from Chick-fil-A stated.

Since opening its first location in Cleveland in 1979, Chick-fil-A has grown to more than 80 restaurants across Ohio.

“We’re grateful for Chick-fil-A local owner-operators and team members who create remarkable experiences for our customers and show tremendous care every day,” Dione said. “As we continue to grow, we look forward to bringing more opportunities that support and uplift local communities.”

