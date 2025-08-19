Kettering Chick-fil-A getting national attention for policy limiting teens

Last week we reported about the Chick-fil-A in Kettering posting a teen chaperone policy on social media ahead of the school year.
The restaurant posted the following on Facebook.
“With school starting, we wanted to make sure that everyone is aware of our Teen Chaperone Policy. We are grateful for your support and want to make sure Chick-fil-A Kettering is a safe and enjoyable place for everyone! Thank you so much! 🐮”
The posted has garnered 108 reactions, 31 comments and 45 shares as of Tuesday morning.
The policy requires anyone 17 and younger to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or adult chaperone 21 or older to dine in.
The story has since been picked up by several national and international media organizations. Here are a few examples.
Today.com
The Today show picked up the story out of Kettering about the Chick-fil-A with the headline, Ohio Chick-fil-A Introduces Policy Requiring Teens to Have Chaperones.
Today posted a poll, asking “Should more restaurants enforce chaperones for teen diners?” with the majority of respondents choosing “Maybe, depends on the location” over “Yes, it’s a good idea,” or “No, it’s going too far.”
Today reached out to a Chick-fil-A spokesperson who responded with the explanation that all Chick-fil-A restaurants are independently owned and operated and each can make their own unique rules.
Fox Business
Fox Business also picked up what story, using the headline, Ohio Chick-fil-A ruffles feathers with teen chaperone policy.
Fox Business mentioned that two years ago another Chick-fil-A, in Philadelphia implemented a similar policy, stating that anyone under 16 had to be accompanied by an adult.
