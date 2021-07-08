Clayton attempting to revitalize N. Main business corridor: Here’s how

CLAYTON — Businesses along the North Main Street corridor in Clayton are eligible to apply for city grants to help fix up the outside of their buildings and property.
The funds are possible through a $50,000 Community Development Block Grant from Montgomery County and $50,000 from the city to help more than 100 properties make improvements or upgrades to businesses.
“There are a number of properties along North Main Street which are former residential homes or small commercial buildings which have surpassed their useful lives,” said Development Director Jack Kuntz. “There are also pockets of newer style commercial buildings constructed over the past 15 years, but a number of properties along Main Street need to be significantly upgraded or razed altogether to make room for new construction per the North Main Overlay standards.”
Businesses along Westbrook Road and Hillgrove Avenue are also eligible to apply for funds. The grant will cover new exterior improvements and façades, architecture, parking, lighting, pathway installations, outdoor seating, landscaping, and other upgrades.
The grant maxes out at $15,000 per business and will be distributed on a first come first served basis based on the details of the project and the investment being made in the community Kuntz said.
“The ultimate goal is to assist our existing business community as well as spur new business investment along this corridor,” said Kuntz. “The small business community is the city’s economic backbone and we realize after the pandemic many of these businesses want to do improvements or expand their footprint and they may need a little assistance to accomplish this.”
While the grant isn’t available to businesses outside the corridor at this time, if the program proves successful the city will determine if a similar program can be offered to other city businesses.
More information about grant qualifications and the application are available on the city’s website under the community news section.