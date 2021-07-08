Clayton attempting to revitalize N. Main business corridor: Here’s how

The funds are possible through a $50,000 Community Development Block Grant from Montgomery County and $50,000 from the city to help more than 100 properties make improvements or upgrades to businesses.

“There are a number of properties along North Main Street which are former residential homes or small commercial buildings which have surpassed their useful lives,” said Development Director Jack Kuntz. “There are also pockets of newer style commercial buildings constructed over the past 15 years, but a number of properties along Main Street need to be significantly upgraded or razed altogether to make room for new construction per the North Main Overlay standards.”