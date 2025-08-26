Clayton city manager, law director to resign in September

Earlier this month, Zimmerlin was offered a position as city manager of Battle Creek, Michigan.

Zimmerlin has served as Clayton city manager since February 2020. Prior to that, she was assistant city administrator for Springdale from 2016 to 2020.

Clayton Law Director Martina Dillon will also depart from her position in September, Zimmerlin confirmed Monday.

Dillon’s last day will be Monday, Sept. 15.

Dillon was appointed by the city of Clayton nearly two decades ago, she stated in her Aug. 21 resignation letter.

During her time with Clayton, she has served as both assistant law director and law director.

Dillon has a law office based in Dayton.

“I would like to thank you for the opportunity to serve as assistant law director and law director for almost 20 years,” she wrote in her letter to Zimmerlin, Mayor Mike Stevens, and council members. “I wish you and the city continued success.”

Clayton’s leadership lineup could look markedly different by January 2026. The city will not only welcome a new law director and city manager in the coming months, but also a new mayor and potentially three new council members.

Mayor Mike Stevens has announced he will not run for re-election this November.

His current term ends in December, along with that of Councilwoman Tina Kelly and Councilmen Brendan Bachman and Greg Merkle.

While Kelly and Merkle will seek re-election, Bachman will not.