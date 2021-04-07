Commissioners name acting Montgomery County treasurer

“You want someone who has been through it before,” he said. “It will probably make the most sense to have somebody from that office go ahead and do the job until the term expires.”

McManus takes office later than most office holders because of a state law that staggers county officials’ terms.

Last November’s treasurer’s race between McManus and Joseph could not be called until nearly two weeks after the election, when the final margin of 50.38% to 49.62% was confirmed.

McManus was a Dayton school board member from 2016 to 2020, He ran unsuccessfully in 2018 as a Democrat for the Ohio House of Representatives.

Bradley is a former regional liaison for Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio and has run unsuccessfully for Dayton Board of Education and Ohio Senate seats.

Joseph said he has taken a federal courts job with the Southern District of Ohio courts but declined to specify the position. He and his family will remain in Dayton, he said.