McManus unseats Joseph to win Montgomery County treasurer race

Montgomery County Treasurer Russ Joseph was unseated by Republican John McManus on Nov. 3, according to official, final results certified Wednesday by the county board of elections.
The race was too close to call on Election Night due to the need to count provisional and late arriving absentee ballots.
McManus defeated Democrat Joseph 50.38% to 49.62%.
“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to be able to serve the residents of Montgomery County in this position,” McManus said.
He won’t take office until September under state law that staggers county officials terms. McManus plans to use the time traveling the state and talking to other county treasurers to learn about best practices.
Joseph could not be reached for comment.
Joseph was appointed by the party to the treasurer post last year to replace Carolyn Rice after she was elected county commissioner. He was previously the party-appointed Montgomery County clerk of courts until he lost his election bid in 2018 to Republican Mike Foley.
McManus was on the Dayton school board from 2016 to 2020, and in 2018 unsuccessfully ran as a Democrat for the Ohio House of Representatives. Foley hired him last year as chief of the clerk of courts legal division. McManus said he switched parties after he was approached by by current and former Republican officials who wanted him to run for treasurer.
