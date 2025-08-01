COMMUNITY GEM: Music therapist Ella Guillard helps children rise from crisis at Dayton Children’s

“We’re the safety net immediately after the crisis,“ she said. ”I know I’m going to be running groups with the kids every day that I work. (For) one to ones, I’m able to decide a bit more who I meet with.”

Guillard was nominated as a Community Gem by Katie Solovey, the public relations and service line marketing manager at the hospital, who said the work Guillard does is “an important part of the healing process for the kids and teens who come to Dayton Children’s in a moment of crisis.”

Guillard said she “pretty well stunned” to learn of the honor, because she had no idea anyone had even nominated her for it.

Her love of music started earlier than most. She was born at 25 weeks and spent more than three months at Akron Children’s Hospital having music piped through her isolette. That early exposure fostered a lifelong love for music and she dreamed of pursuing a career in that field. However, instead of encouragement, guidance counselors, family friends and others told her it was unrealistic, unstable and uncertain.

As a result, Guillard initially viewed music as merely a hobby while planning a career in occupational therapy. But discovering Creative Arts therapies changed her path and led her to realize she could combine her love of music with her desire to help others.

Explore Why boredom is actually good for your child

She earned a bachelor’s degree in music therapy from Baldwin Wallace University in Cleveland-suburb Berea, and a master’s degree in the same field from the University of Dayton.

Since September 2019, she has worked for Dayton Children’s.

Guillard said what has kept her engaged and involved with her work is “witnessing the positive effects of music on the kids every day in some capacity.”

“Their comments of ‘Wow, I really enjoyed this group,’ or ‘I haven’t heard that song in ages’ or, ‘Hey, do you know this song?’ Them engaging and smiling and laughing when at the beginning of the group they were saying they didn’t want anything to do with me or any of what I had going on,” she said.

Guillard said anyone, no matter what their age, who believes music therapy might help them or someone they know should explore it via www.musictherapy.org, as it could be life-changing.

Music therapists work in a wide range of settings, she said, from hospitals and hospice care to schools and prisons, she said.

The majority of the Dayton Children’s Hospital’s mental health services is slated to relocate next month to the new Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness. That will help to expand them and improve access to them.

Amanda Drake, manager of clinical services at Dayton Children’s, said Guillard is “a dedicated professional ... (who) exemplifies a profound passion for working with children, consistently going above and beyond to connect with each child on their own terms.”

“Her remarkable patience allows her to meet kids exactly where they are developmentally and emotionally, creating a supportive and understanding environment,” Drake said. “Ella’s infectious pride in her work at Dayton Children’s is evident to everyone, inspiring both her colleagues and the patients she serves.”