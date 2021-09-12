Company launches expansion of existing Miamisburg headquarters

Construction has started on a more than 40,000-square-foot expansion of Staco Energy Products in Miamisburg.
Staco, which was founded in 1937, consolidated its area operations under one roof at 2425 Technical Drive in Miamisburg in 2019. That 96,168-square-foot facility houses manufacturing and warehousing functions and devotes more than 13,000 square feet for offices.
The facility allows the company to enhance its training and research and development capabilities, providing a platform to allow it to continue its accelerated growth, company officials said.
Continued growth the company will realize over the next two to three years is the primary factor behind the expansion, according to Jeff Hoffman, Staco president.
“Work starts this week, (and is) expected to be wrapped up by next June,” Hoffman told this news outlet Tuesday.
The new space will be utilized for warehousing of material and assembly operations for large, containerized solutions. Staco Energy, which has 70 employees, expects to hire 5 people as a result of the expansion, he said.
Staco Energy specializes in voltage control technologies, providing power systems to various agencies. The first Staco Energy variable transformer was manufactured in Dayton in 1937.
The company, which selected Miller Valentine as the project’s general contractor, received a city property tax exemption to assist with the expansion, Hoffman said.
“We provided a property tax abatement through the City’s Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) program,” Chris Fine, the city’s development director, told this news outlet. “It is a 100% credit on the improved value of the real estate for a 15-year period.”
Miamisburg was happy to offer property tax abatement to Staco Energy for this project, Fine said.
“Sometimes these incentive are what is needed to make a project financially feasible for a company, or to encourage investment in Miamisburg when they have options to invest in other locations,” he said. “The proposed building addition will result in more jobs within the Miamisburg community and the city is glad we could help make that happen.”
Headquartered in Miamisburg, Staco Energy Products is a wholly owned subsidiary of Components Corporation of America, located in Dallas, Texas.