Dayton area nonprofit aims to construct medical office building in Miamisburg

Explore Hospital coming to Miamisburg will be larger than planned

The project represents the continued expansion of medical uses around the Kettering Health Network campus, but the applicant is not linked to KHN. Miamisburg Development Director Chris Fine said recently there have been two other projects in the vicinity, a nursing facility by Carespring on Central Avenue, which is well under construction, and an acute care rehabilitation facility by Post Acute Medical on Alexandersville Road, which just started moving dirt in August.

Miamisburg City Council is expected to vote tonight at its regularly scheduled meeting on whether or not approve a change for the site from Residential to Office-Service zoning. It motioned in July to forward an ordinance on the matter to the Planning Commission for a public hearing, which was held Aug. 16. At that meeting, the commission passed the a recommendation back to city council, recommending it adopt an ordinance to rezone the property.

Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton is a nonprofit organization with the mission of “improving lives by providing quality primary and preventive health care services to those in need, regardless of ability to pay,” according to it website.

It offers six area locations in the Dayton area, offering flexible hours and providing primary care, dental and behavioral health services, Hopkins said. In addition, it has partnered with Dayton Public Schools to offer health care on wheels for students in its Mobile Health Unit.