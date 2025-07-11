Construction should start by end of year on VC Flats in Kettering

Vision Companies based in Columbus is building the complex featuring nine three-story buildings with more than 400 parking spaces plus a two-story clubhouse with a rooftop deck overlooking a pond. It will span 12 acres of its 28½-acre parcel at the northwest corner of the intersection of Research Boulevard and County Line Road on the Beavercreek border.

The property was purchased in 2023 from the city of Kettering by a subsidiary of Cleveland-based Industrial Commercial Properties, according to Montgomery County real estate transaction records.

Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

“This transformative project is the result of collaborative efforts between the city and Industrial Commercial Properties, working together to make this vision a reality,” according to a statement released Friday by the city.

The primary access for VC Flats is a tree-lined street off County Line Road with a secondary access off the east-west oriented Research Boulevard. It is adjacent to the Sixth River office park and surrounded by major employers such as Reynolds & Reynolds, Solvita and Matrix Research.

The development of “market rate-plus rentals” is designed to address critical housing needs and catalyze economic growth in Kettering, Pete LaRose of Vision Companies said.

More than three years ago, Kettering approved land-use changes at the research park to allow for housing and restaurants.

It’s the first major multifamily development in Kettering since the mid-1980s.

The apartments are mainly one-bedroom in the range of 719 square feet, two bedrooms with up to 1,100 square feet and a small percentage of efficiency units of about 450 square feet, according to Vision Companies.

In addition to the clubhouse and rooftop deck, amenities include a fitness center, pool, sand volleyball court and outdoor patio. There also will be access to the Iron Horse Trail.

“VC Flats will provide housing options while strengthening our community’s appeal as a place to call home,” the city said.