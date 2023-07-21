Construction worker fatally struck on US 35 in Riverside ID’d

A construction worker fatally struck by a semi early Thursday morning on U.S. 35 West in Riverside has been identified.

Jonathan Schmidt, 38, died at Miami Valley Hospital, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger announced Friday afternoon.

Schmidt was struck just before 4 p.m. in the construction zone near the Woodman Drive overpass.

“Unfortunately there was a subject that was struck by a semi truck and that subject was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he subsequently died from his injuries,” said Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon.

No other injuries were reported.

“More than anything our sympathies go out to the family,” Sturgeon said. “When you’re gong through these zones you have to be very cognizant. They are working late at night. Be careful; be very careful out there.”

He declined to comment on where the worker was when he was hit.

This week the Ohio State Highway Patrol is participating in a multi-state initiative reminder motorists to move over for law enforcement and road crews. Ohio law requires drivers to move into an adjacent lane for crews with flashing or rotating lights. If it is not possible to move other, motorists should slow down and continue with caution.

There have been 5,226 Move Over crashes between 2015 and 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Forty percent of those crashes involved highway workers.

“We are deeply saddened today by the death of a fellow highway worker and member of our extended ODOT community,” said ODOT District 7 Deputy Director Bud O’Brien. “Our hearts go out to the contractor and their employees following this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones tonight.”

So far this year, there have been 1,884 work zone related crashes in Ohio, including five fatalities, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. In Montgomery County, there have been 164 work zone related crashes, including three fatal crashes that killed four people.

U.S. 35 West was closed for several hours Thursday morning as Riverside police and state patrol investigated. OSHP is handling the crash reconstruction and Riverside is conducting the investigation, Sturgeon said.

He added it is too early to comment on any potential criminal charges.

The semi truck driver remined on the scene following the crash. Sturgeon said investigators were getting “100% cooperation” with everyone involved.

U.S. reopened at about 9:30 a.m., according to ODOT traffic cameras.