Coronavirus vaccine: Area health department says to stop calling about eligibility

The Clark County Combined Health District is asking residents to refrain from calling to ask whether they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the groups included in Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccinate distribution plan. Members of this group include Ohioans ages 65 and older, people who work in schools and those with severe inherited or developmental disorders.
However, according to a statement from the CCCHD, Clark County is still in Phase 1A of vaccinations, and that is projected to continue for another few weeks.
“This has caused some confusion,” the statement said. “When the vaccine is available for eligible groups, the Clark County Combined Health District will make the information available.”
In the meantime, the health district is asking residents to refrain from calling and asking “if you are eligible for the vaccine if you are in Phase 1B.”
“When the vaccine is available, the target groups will be identified in the above manner,” the statement said.
On Wednesday the health district received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine.
The 500 doses will be used to vaccinate EMS providers, that have opted in, from every township and jurisdiction in Clark County.
Other first responders like firefights, who are not paramedics, and members of law enforcement will be vaccinated in the next phase and will take priority before Phase 1B. Those vaccinations will likely happen early next year.