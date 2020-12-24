Coronavirus vaccine: Area health department says to stop calling about eligibility

“When the vaccine is available, the target groups will be identified in the above manner,” the statement said.

On Wednesday the health district received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 500 doses will be used to vaccinate EMS providers, that have opted in, from every township and jurisdiction in Clark County.

Other first responders like firefights, who are not paramedics, and members of law enforcement will be vaccinated in the next phase and will take priority before Phase 1B. Those vaccinations will likely happen early next year.