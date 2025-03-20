Coroner IDs teenager who died after shooting, crash last month

The Dayton Police Department confirmed that Stefon was one of two 17-year-old boys injured in a shooting on Oxford Avenue Feb. 27.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a crash near Oxford Avenue and North Broadway Street, and on arrival found the two teenaged boys with gunshot wounds, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said earlier.

Johns said that the teens drove to a residence in the 500 block and at some point an altercation took place. Shots were fired at the boys, who drove away and then crashed due to their injuries.

A 911 caller reported the crash in front of her home, saying a person got out of the vehicle and left it running, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

When asked if she had heard gunfire, the woman said she heard something that could have been gunfire or the car hitting other vehicles.

The other 17-year-old was treated at the hospital and released.