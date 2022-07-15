Coroner responds to crash near Jamestown, US 35 east closed

The Greene County Coroner’s Office responded to a crash on U.S. 35 east outside of Jamestown Friday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol could not confirm any fatalities or injuries, but said the coroner’s office was on the scene and medics also responded.
The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 35 east near state Route 72 in Silvercreek Twp. Initial reports indicated a vehicle and semi-truck were involved in the crash.
U.S. 35 east is closed between state Route 72 and state Route 734, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Dayton history: 1913 flood was a sickening sight of ruin
2
Hall’s hunger fight takes him from Dayton to (maybe) Ukraine
3
Bible study during school day offered to local public districts
4
‘Suicide, homicide or undetermined:’ Police shooting case has twist
5
YWCA acquires UpDayton, continuing equity and inclusion efforts
About the Author