State data on school COVID cases doesn’t match local reports

Nate Bednar, director of community services for Miami County Public Health, said he is not sure why the data has not been updated. He said Miami County schools report the data to the county public health department, which then submits it to ODH. The public health department submitted the data for that week, Bednar said.

“It just looks to me like they’re behind on us,” Bednar said, adding he would reach out to ODH if the data wasn’t updated soon.

ODH officials did not answer the Dayton Daily News’ questions about the discrepancies Friday.

In multiple Montgomery County districts, the state data also didn’t match. Centerville schools’ website lists 336 positive cases among students and staff for Jan. 10-16, but ODH only lists 86 Centerville cases for that week. The state dashboard lists Kettering schools with 87 combined staff and student COVID cases for last week, but the school district website notes 399 cases. In West Carrollton, the state listed 26 cases, and the district noted 87.

Spot-checks of some Greene and Warren County schools appeared to show local and state data matching in those areas. Beavercreek City Schools data on the ODH website matches the data available from the district, with 285 total new cases from last week. Bellbrook-Sugarcreek’s listed data of 144 reported cases also matches ODH.

Similarly, in Warren County, data for Springboro schools (186 new cases) and Lebanon schools (261 new cases) matched from district websites to the ODH dashboard last week.

The ODH COVID-19 school dashboard has seen ongoing problems. Previously, the Dayton Daily News and its partners reported lags between when parents reported the cases and when the data appeared on the ODH website, among other problems. In October, Warren County Health District acknowledged a discrepancy between what the district reported to ODH and what the actual numbers were.