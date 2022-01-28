COVID hospitalizations show signs of improvement, but still remain high

Ohio added 303 COVID hospitalizations and 30 ICU admissions on Friday, according to the state health department. It’s three-week average is 369 hospitalizations a day and 32 ICU admissions a day.

For the third time this week, the state reported fewer than 10,000 daily COVID cases. Ohio reported 9,440 cases Friday, 9,774 Monday and 9,932 on Sunday. The 4,163 cases reported on Tuesday were artificially low due to an input error. Friday also marked the first time in a week Ohio’s three-week average was fewer than 20,000 cases a day. Over the past three weeks, the state is averaging 19,552 cases day.

Ohio added 582 COVID deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 33,071, according to ODH. It’s 21-day average is 143 deaths a day.

The state updates death data twice a week. Numbers can fluctuate because others states do not regularly report death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day a death occurred.

As of Friday, 61.25% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 71.31% of adults and 65.09% of those 5 and older. More than 56% of residents, including 65.95% of adults and 59.81% of people 5 and older, have finished it, according to the state health department.

Nearly 7.16 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 6.57 million have completed it. More than 3.23 million Ohioans have received an additional vaccine dose, according to ODH.