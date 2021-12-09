COVID test supply strained as cases rise, some focus on vaccination

“If you’re sick or have been directly exposed, those are great uses for those rapid at-home tests,” Suffoletto said. “We hope people aren’t taking them and holding on to them for when you need them down the road. Because of the limited supply, we don’t recommend that.”

Other facilities where people can get tested include Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, which offer nasal swab testing at seven locations. Appointments are required at all locations except the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds, south of downtown Dayton. A physician’s order is required at all locations except for self-pay tests.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the Troy CompuNet Labs site had a few Friday afternoon COVID testing appointments left, but the first appointment time available at the Beavercreek site was late morning on Monday.

Dayton Children’s has rapid and PCR options for COVID-19 testing. Both tests can be billed through insurance with a provider’s order, or out-of-pocket costs are $60 for an antigen test or $100 for a lab test, payable by credit or debit card. Tests are available at the Springboro location without an appointment or a provider’s note, or at Dayton and Troy locations with an appointment and doctor’s order.

Several pharmacy chains, including CVS and RiteAid still offer both rapid and PCR lab testing. Rite Aid has drive through COVID-19 testing by appointment at many area pharmacies.

Since March of this year, the Greene County Public Library has given out over 40,000 testing kits, said Communications Coordinator Evan Scott, and they’re still going like hotcakes. Greene County expected to restock its testing kits as soon as Thursday afternoon. Scott said the demand has been steady across all seven locations.

“Now that Omicron is out, and like Delta it’s only a matter of time before it gets here, I think that’s causing some people to think ahead and get some test kits,” said Greene County Public Health’s Laurie Fox.

Requests for kits range from a single test for an individual, to enough tests for a family or a work team.

“It’s all over the board,” Scott said. “There are kids who need to be tested for school, people who need to for work or planning travel. We have had requests for ten or more.”